Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

