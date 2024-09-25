Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $42,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

