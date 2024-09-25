Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 201.1% in September

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 30.9 %
Shares of BETRW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Better Home & Finance
