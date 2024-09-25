Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 201.1% in September

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 30.9 %

Shares of BETRW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

