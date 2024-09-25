Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.07 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 2230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.
Big Banc Split Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.95.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.
