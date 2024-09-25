Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSYWW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,649. Big Tree Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
Big Tree Cloud Company Profile
