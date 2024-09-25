Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSYWW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,649. Big Tree Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

