Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,945. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPTH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

