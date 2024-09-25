BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 105,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,628. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.78). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 1,999.77%. On average, research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

