Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biofrontera Stock Down 2.4 %

BFRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 837.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up about 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

