BioRem (CVE:BRM) Trading Down 3.7%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 26,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 27,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

BioRem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.30 million for the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 11.35%.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

