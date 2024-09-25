Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 11% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 155,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 86,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Bioxytran Stock Up 11.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.90.
About Bioxytran
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
