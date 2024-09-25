Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Short Interest Update

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition stock traded down 0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 10.56. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,513. Black Hawk Acquisition has a twelve month low of 10.08 and a twelve month high of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 10.57.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

