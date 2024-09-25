BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Privia Health Group comprises approximately 0.6% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP owned 0.33% of Privia Health Group worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,327,000 after acquiring an additional 121,701 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 173,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,620,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

