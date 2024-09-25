BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Invests $12.27 Million in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,702,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,000. Blue Ridge Bankshares accounts for about 1.1% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP owned 20.46% of Blue Ridge Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 281,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 183,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 32.61%.

(Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.