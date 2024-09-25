BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 1.4% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.66 and a 200 day moving average of $342.19.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.