BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Down 84.6% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 84,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,932. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

