BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,498,000 after purchasing an additional 533,884 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,910,000 after purchasing an additional 288,992 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after buying an additional 79,924 shares during the period.

BINC stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

