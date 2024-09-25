BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BLCR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

