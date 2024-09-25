BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Down 91.3% in September

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BELT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02. BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $30.53.

