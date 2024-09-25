Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 193,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

