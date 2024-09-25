Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BCX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 193,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.58.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.