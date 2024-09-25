BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:INRO)

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:INRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $27.13.
About BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF
