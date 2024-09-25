BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:INRO)

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

About BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

