BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.08

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and traded as high as $24.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 35,350 shares.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.