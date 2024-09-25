Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,984 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

