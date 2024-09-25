Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.08 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

