Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.22 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

