Blair William & Co. IL Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Melius Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

