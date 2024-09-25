Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,920,000 after purchasing an additional 94,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

