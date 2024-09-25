Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 95 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

