Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,188 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 115,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

