Blair William & Co. IL Sells 37,139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,139 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 423,620 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

