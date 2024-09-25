Blair William & Co. IL Sells 37,139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,139 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 423,620 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.