Blankinship & Foster LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $283.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

