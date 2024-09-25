Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.