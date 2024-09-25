Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

