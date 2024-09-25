Bloom Burton Comments on BioSyent Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for BioSyent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%.

BioSyent Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BioSyent

Shares of CVE RX opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.52. BioSyent has a 52 week low of C$7.66 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The stock has a market cap of C$127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. In related news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 503,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,311 over the last three months. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioSyent

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.