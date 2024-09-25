Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 171,197 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

BOCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

