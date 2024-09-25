Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 163700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.