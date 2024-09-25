BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.88

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.88 ($70.98) and traded as high as €65.60 ($72.89). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €64.78 ($71.98), with a volume of 4,555,256 shares changing hands.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.90.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
