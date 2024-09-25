BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of DHF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 663,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.64.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
