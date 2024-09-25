BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Stock Performance
BNY Mellon Innovators ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. BNY Mellon Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.51.
BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Company Profile
