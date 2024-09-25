Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells $618,400.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

