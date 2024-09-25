Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.92. 387,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,771. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.