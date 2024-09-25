BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of BP stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 8,926,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,669. BP has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 298,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

