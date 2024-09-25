BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BPER Banca Price Performance

BPXXY remained flat at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

