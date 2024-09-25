BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones purchased 41,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,337.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 688,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. BranchOut Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 79.93% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.