BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DVAL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 10,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Get BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

About BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Receive News & Ratings for BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.