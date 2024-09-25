BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
DVAL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 10,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14.
