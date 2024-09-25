Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 9.2 %

Brenmiller Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 1,999,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.67. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

