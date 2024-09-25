BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 217,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,475. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

