Brian W. Penny Acquires 500,000 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian W. Penny acquired 500,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Up 11.1 %

Wallbridge Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 583,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.14.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

