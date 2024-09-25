Brian W. Penny Acquires 500,000 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian W. Penny acquired 500,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.
Wallbridge Mining Trading Up 11.1 %
Wallbridge Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 583,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.14.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
