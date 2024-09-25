Brian William Kingston Sells 847,815 Shares of Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO) Stock

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 847,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.12, for a total transaction of C$58,600,972.80.
Brookfield Office Properties Stock Performance
About Brookfield Office Properties
Brookfield Properties Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties and also invests in core-plus office buildings. It also provides ancillary real estate service businesses, such as tenant service and amenities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Office Properties
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.