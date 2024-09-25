Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Down 61.5% in September

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

BWBBP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 2,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

