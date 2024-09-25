Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

